Junior Sabres take 2-0 lead

Pat Egan scored twice as the Buffalo Junior Sabres cruised to a 6-3 win over Burlington in the second game of the teams’ best-of-seven Ontario Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Rookie Nathan Sucese was inserted into the lineup for the afternoon-time start and chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Parker Gahagen made 34 saves.

Alex Dagnal, Dylan Howatt and Ryan Schmelzer also scored for the Junior Sabres.

Game Three of the series is at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Northtown Center in Amherst.