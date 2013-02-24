BAILEY, Pastor Reginald

BAILEY - Pastor Reginald Of Emmanuel Temple Church of God, entered into rest February 19, 2013. Native of Manchester Jamaica, West Indies; loving husband of Mary L. Bailey; beloved father of Simon T. (Renee) Diaomari, Julian (Yvette), Courtney Bailey; grandfather of six; brother of Alton (Jessann), Yvonne (Mr. T.) Foster, Patricia Bailey, Aleathia (Leslie) Isaac; survived by a host of relatives and church family.. Public viewing Friday 12-9 PM at Emmanuel Temple Church of God, 701 Kensington Ave. Funeral Saturday 10 AM, New Beginnings Church of God, 265 Parkridge Ave. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by H. ALFRED LEWIS MORTUARY, INC., 968 Jefferson Ave.