GRAVES, George L.

GRAVES - George L. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 22, 2013, beloved husband of Joan M. (Boyle) Graves; devoted father of Ralph (Suzanne) Graves, Kathleen (Anthony) Scarpello and Kevin (Jacquelyn) Graves; cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Katie) Graves and Timothy Graves; fond great-grandfather of Jacob Graves; step brother of the late Ralph, J. Gordon and Edward Graves. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. on Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Mr. Graves served in the US Army Air Corps during WW II; he was a founder and past president of the O'Hara Booster Club. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made to www.lombardofuneralhome.com