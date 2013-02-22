Live from Quarterfinal Friday: Lackawanna beats Depew & a TON of your #preptalkscores updates

By Keith McShea

There are few days on the Western New York high school sports calendar like Quarterfinal Friday.

There are 32 games tonight which will determine which teams will advance to the Section VI semifinalis next week at Buffalo State and Jamestown Community College (eight classes x four games each = 32).

I'll be at one game which pits two programs that are very used to making that trip to Buffalo State: seventh-seeded Depew at second-seeded Lackawanna in Class B-1. That game, like all but two tonight, starts at 7 (a doubleheader at MST Seneca has games at 6 & 8 p.m.).

I'll provide updates in the live blog below. I'll have play-by-play and I'll have periodic #preptalkscores updates via Twitter which will also appear in the blog.

Your tweets with the hashtag #preptalkscores are welcome (especially tonight, with so many games, with such importance) -- as they will appear in the live blog as well. Every night, scoring update tweets (in any sport) are welcome to those on Twitter -- just use the #preptalkscores hashtag.

Check our scoreboard page for a complete schedule of tonight's games; the scoreboard will be updated as we receive game reports throughout the evening. The quarterfinal lineup is also here.

Keep checking back here on the blog as well as our video page for PrepTalkTV videos of high school action. The video page has an archive of many recent videos, including several from the last few days.

* * *

Be sure to catch PrepTalkTV Weekly every Wednesday at 9 p.m. as Lauren Mariacher and I will have special guests, highlights and analysis in our live video show. We will be off next week (Feb. 27) due to the busy playoff schedule, but we will return on March 6.