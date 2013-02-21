VECERE, John Sr.

VECERE - John Sr. February 16, 2013, beloved husband of the late Julia K. Lang; dear father of Jeffrey (Kathleen), Theresa (Daniel) Brown, Donato (Mary), Julie (Bill) Camp, John Jr. (Kelly) and Dana Vecere; also survived by 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother of Francis (Marietta) Vecere, Anne Lorenzo, the late Mary Palumbo and Angelica Tresmond. Friends received at the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME, 1122 E. Lovejoy St. Friday from 5-9 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish Community of St. Katharine Drexel, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.