Reunited Matchbox Twenty to play Fallsview Casino on Tuesday and Wednesday

In the 10 years since the last time Matchbox Twenty released a new studio album, lead singer Rob Thomas has done incredibly well for himself, landing high-profile guest spots on hit songs, pursuing a successful solo career, and generally making sure that his public didn’t forget him while the band that first made him famous was on extended hiatus.

However, as Thomas recently insisted to Billboard.com, “There’s something that we can do when the four of us are together that we can’t do alone.” That “something,” as it turns out, is “North,” the band’s first album in a multiplatinum career to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1, in the process, coughing up the hit singles “She’s So Mean” and “Overjoyed.”

Expect a show that favors the hits from the band’s catalog, with a healthy smattering of “North” material thrown in, when Matchbox Twenty arrives for shows at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Avalon Theatre, Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Tickets start at $80 (Ticketmaster.ca). Visit www.fallsviewcasinoresort.com.

– Jeff Miers