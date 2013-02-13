Buffalo man gets prison time for bank robberies

A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to 7½ years in prison for bank robbery.

Philip A. Purdue, 34, admitted robbing two banks in October and November of 2010 – one of them in Jamestown and one in North Carolina – and told Skretny that it was because, “I couldn’t get a job at the junkyard. I couldn’t get a job anywhere.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Moscati said Purdue, who was with an accomplice, brandished what appeared to be a firearm during the robberies.

Assistant Public Defender John F. Humann told the judge that Purdue grew up on the streets, had been shot five different times and was out of money at the time of the robberies.