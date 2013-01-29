Shooter admits riddling Lockport home, breaking cop’s thumb

LOCKPORT – A Lockport man, who fired a shotgun blast at a Genesee Street home Christmas night and later broke a police officer’s thumb, pleaded guilty to two felonies Tuesday.

Kenneth W. Houghton Jr., 31, of Walnut Street, could be sentenced to as long as 11 years in prison on his guilty pleas to first-degree reckless endangerment and attempted second-degree assault.

Deputy District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said she would only be speculating when asked who Houghton was shooting at when he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at 107 Genesee St. Police said at the time they believed the incident was drug-related. Detective Kevin Schrader was injured trying to subdue Houghton early on Dec. 26.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas ordered Houghton, a second-time felon, held in lieu of $250,000 bail pending sentencing April 24.