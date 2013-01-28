Ransomville pizzeria burglarized

RANSOMVILLE – A pizzeria owner found an entry door window broken and cash stolen when he opened up for the day at 7 a.m. Monday, according to Niagara County sheriff’s deputies.

The owners of Rocky’s Pizza Too, Gregory Surniak and his wife Cheri, told deputies that a window in the front door of the Academy Street restaurant was smashed and that loose change from the cash register and a box of about $60 to $100 worth of rolled change from under the register were missing.

Total loss included about $100 worth of change and a front door window valued at $400.

A single suspect, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, light colored jacket and dark shoes, who appeared to have knowledge of the restaurant was identified on surveillance video, according to deputies.