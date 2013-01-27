Where We Live: Aurora

Aurora

Two-term Town Supervisor Jolene M. Jeffe has decided not to seek a third term in the November election, instead opting to run for a seat on the Town Board.

Jeffe, first elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2011, cited changing family and personal commitments that would make it difficult to dedicate the proper amount of time to the supervisor post.

“Over the next several years, my family and personal commitments won’t allow me to put in the time that it takes to do it well,” she said Friday. “I thought a seat on the council would provide me the opportunity to stay involved, but not demand the daily commitment to the extent of the supervisor position.”

In 2009, Jeffe was a political newcomer. A mother of three, she stayed home with her children after nearly 10 years of working in human resources and production management.

Council seats held by Susan Friess and James Collins, are up for election this year, as well.

Also this week:

• The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the auditorium of the Southside Municipal Center, 300 Gleed Ave.

• The much-delayed non-jury criminal trial of Beth Lynne Hoskins is adjourned until Feb. 4 at 2:15 p.m. in Aurora Town Court. That’s the latest target date given for the startup of the trial that didn’t run in December, given various attorney schedule conflicts. January court dates were shelved after the defendant and her daughter were reported to be sick for the first half of the month. Illness was cited by the court as the reason for delays continuing until Feb. 4.