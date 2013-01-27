WOODS, Mother Carrie Mae

WOODS - Mother Carrie Mae January 22, 2013, loving mother of Elizabeth A. (Leonard) Collins, Loretta (John) Bell, Betty (Sherman) Jones, Pastor Richard (Karen) Woods, Inell Gaines, Tanya N. (Jeffrie) Gouch and Jack (Laura) Woods; grandmother of 24, great-grandmother of 31, great-great-grandmother of four; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wake 11 AM Friday, Funeral 12 Noon at Open Door #5 COGIC, 1103 East Ferry St. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by H. ALFRED LEWIS MORTUARY.