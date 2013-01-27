WALH, Marietta L. (Vaticano)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 24, 2013, beloved wife of the late Eugene C. Walh; devoted mother of Brian Walh and Geno Walh; loving daughter of the late Carmello and Lucy Vaticano; dear sister of Carl (Donna) Vaticano, Lucy Vaticano Torries and Dorothy (Thomas) Gibbs; fond sister-in-law to Carol (Mac) McIntyre, Elaine (Jim) Holy, Barbara Walh and the late Susan Walh; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Souhtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Orchard Park on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com