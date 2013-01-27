Gladstone Land Corp. - McLean, Va., 3.33 million shares, priced at $15 each, managed by Janney Montgomery Scott, and JMP Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LAND. Business: Externally managed REIT formed to invest in farmland located in major agricultural markets throughout the United States.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc. - South San Francisco, Calif., 3.85 million shares, priced $12 to $14, managed by Leerink Swann. Proposed Nasdaq symbol KBIO. Business: Biopharmaceutical focused on therapeutics that treat respiratory diseases and cancer.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. - New York, 2.275 million shares, priced $10 to $12, managed by Aegis Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol STML. Business: Biotech developing treatments that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk.

TRI Pointe Homes Inc. - Irvine, Calif., 11.7 million shares, priced $14 to $16, managed by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and FBR Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol TPH. Business: Designs, constructs and sells innovative single-family homes in planned communities in major metropolitan areas of California.

Zoetis Inc. - New York, 86.1 million class A shares, priced $22 to $25, managed by J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol ZTS. Business: A global leader in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines.