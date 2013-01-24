Niagara Falls shooting victim identified by police

NIAGARA FALLS – A Niagara Falls man shot in the chest while he was at a home on Elmwood Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified by police.

Cornelius Brinson, 28, of 19th Street is now in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center.

Niagara Falls police continue to look for a lone gunman.

Brinson was shot in the left chest area when he reportedly opened the door to the gunman just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at 607 Elmwood Ave, said Capt. William M. Thomson, chief of detectives.

“There was a car involved, but we are not sure if there was another person or if the shooter was the driver,” he said.

Thomson said there were other people in the house, but the shooter did not come inside and left after shooting Brinson.

Investigators believe the shooting is drug-related.

Anyone with information is asked call the Niagara Falls Police at 286-4553.