MARTIN, Eleanor E. (Macko)

January 22, 2013, age 89, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Martin; dear mother of Kenneth R. (Beverly) Martin of Reading, PA, John P. (Katherine) Martin of Chicago, IL, Susan (Kevin) Waldorf and Kathleen (James) McDowell; grandmother of Christopher Martin, Kara (Sam) Howell, Aaron (Jennifer), Nathan (Rebecca), Mackenzie Martin, Melissa, Erich Waldorf, Morgan, Matthew McDowell and four great-grandchildren; sister of Sr. Denise Macko, O.P. of Akron, OH and the late Melver and Claire Macko; aunt of two nieces and one nephew. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be offered on Friday at 12:15 PM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great Church at 1 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com