BELLITTER, Anthony Matthew

BELLITTER - Anthony Matthew Age76, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on January 20, 2013 in Peoria, AZ. He was born in Buffalo, NY on June 13, 1936 to late Joseph and Libbie (Loschiavo) Pellitteri. He was a strong man with a heart of gold. Anthony was a kind loving husband, father, grandfather and friend that is loved by many. He was the kind of man that would give you his shirt off his back. Anthony is survived by his loving wife Pearle (Ceriani); daughters Libby Marie, Debra, Connie (David) Merrill and Renee (Mark) Douglas; five grandchildren Antonia, Alexandra, Sophia, Kayla and Ethan; two stepgrandchildren Brittney and Jeff; two sisters Connie Pascolini and Libby (Wayne) Lemoine and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Ninfa Hartman. A visitation will be held tonight, Wednesday, January 23, 2013 at The Church of St. Thomas More, 6180 W. Utopia Rd., Glendale, AZ from 6-8 PM with a rosary at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 24, 2013 at 2 PM at St. Thomas More. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday, January 25, 2013 at 10 AM at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ.