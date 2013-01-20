ZIMINSKI, William R.

ZIMINSKI - William R. January 18, 2013, beloved husband of 68 years to Joyce E. (nee Darvill); dear father of Bruce (Carol) Ziminski; loving grandfather of James (Tracy) Ziminski and Karin (Jason) Newton; dearest great-grandfather of Kady, Jack, Kylie, Tyler and Matthew. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.denglerrobrtspernafuneral.com