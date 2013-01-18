ROBSON, Elizabeth (Lee)

101 years old, of Williamsville, January 15, 2013, wife of the late Roger D. Robson; dear mother of William (Susan) Robson and the late Roger (Mary Anne) Jr.; sister of the late Gilbert "Bud" Lee, Emily Judd and Helen Kuhs; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Church of the Advent, Episcopal, 54 Delaware Rd. at Argonne Dr., Kenmore, Monday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Final resting place Acacia Park Cemeter. Memorials to the Endowment Fund of Church of the Advent are preferred and appreciated. Arrangements by D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home. www.ginnanefuneralhome.com