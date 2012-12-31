City closing streets for New Year’s Ball Drop

A number of streets in downtown Buffalo will be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday for this evening’s 25th annual Buffalo Ball Drop and fireworks display:

Starting this morning, the city closed:

• Washington Street between East Huron and Genesee streets.

• The south side of West Huron Street between Pearl and Main streets.

• The south side of East Huron between Main and Washington.

• The north side of West Huron between Pearl and Main streets.

At 2 p.m., the city closed:

• Washington Street between East Chippewa and East Mohawk streets.

At 4 p.m., the city will close:

• The north side of East Huron between Main and Genesee.

• Genesee between East Huron and Ellicott streets.