City closing streets for New Year’s Ball Drop
A number of streets in downtown Buffalo will be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday for this evening’s 25th annual Buffalo Ball Drop and fireworks display:
Starting this morning, the city closed:
• Washington Street between East Huron and Genesee streets.
• The south side of West Huron Street between Pearl and Main streets.
• The south side of East Huron between Main and Washington.
• The north side of West Huron between Pearl and Main streets.
At 2 p.m., the city closed:
• Washington Street between East Chippewa and East Mohawk streets.
At 4 p.m., the city will close:
• The north side of East Huron between Main and Genesee.
• Genesee between East Huron and Ellicott streets.
Share this article