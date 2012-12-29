Selling Points;

Some recent notable real estate deals in the Buffalo Niagara region:

1) Location: 5000 North America Drive, West Seneca

Price: $13.5 million

Buyer: Allied Frozen Storage Holdings LLC

Seller: Drew Blum of West Falls, through Blum Holdings LLC

Planned Use: Continued operation of single-story, temperature-controlled warehouse with 6.09 million cubic feet of space, already part of Allied Frozen Storage's network of facilities in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Founded in 1983, by Charles and Matteo Pecorella and John and Carl Petronio in Brockport as a third-party warehousing and logistics company, Allied was acquired by Blum – its chief financial officer – and its employee stock ownership plan in 2006 and it bought the West Seneca facility in 2008.

2) Location: 186 Efner St., Buffalo

Price: $9.6 million

Buyer: Liberty Affordable Housing of Rome, N.Y., through Mariner Housing Development Fund Co. Inc.

Seller: Maryner Associates L.P.

Planned Use: Continued operation of low-income housing complex. Property is the four-building, two-story Maryner Towers multi-family apartment complex, on 11.52 acres at intersection of Maryland Avenue and Efner Street on the West Side of Buffalo. Property is managed by CRM Rental Management, whose former president is now the executive director of Liberty. Liberty is a nonprofit specializing in the development and preservation of affordable housing in Upstate New York.

3) Location: 2475 George Urban Blvd., Depew

Price: $4.375 million

Buyer: Peter Wilson and Frank Campofelice of Buffalo, through George Urban Associates LLC

Seller: Quad Graphics of Wisconsin, through QG Printing Corp.

Planned Use: New headquarters for Harper International, which is moving and expanding from its current home on West Drullard Avenue in Lancaster to the former Quebecor plant. Harper would occupy 175,000 square feet of the 850,000-square-foot plant. Wilson is the president of Sonwil Distribution Center, while Campofelice is co-owner of a commercial and industrial building contractor, whose family also recently bought Southgate Plaza.

4) Location: 3050 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

Price: $3.845 million

Buyer: Steven Dubler of New York City, through 3050 Niagara Falls Holdings LLC

Seller: Visconsi Companies Ltd. of Pepper Pike, Ohio, through V-Stone Group-Niagara Ltd.

Planned Use: Investment. Location of a KeyBank bank branch on 0.887 acres. Visconsi is a fourth-generation, family-owned developer and manager of retail properties, including shopping centers and other real estate projects.

5) Location: 7008 Erie Road, Evans

Price: $3.455 million

Buyer: Tzetzo Companies of Buffalo, through 7008 Erie Road Associates LLC

Seller: James Pagliaroli and Jeff Jarosz of Derby, through Dreml Enterprises Inc.

Planned Use: Investment, extensive renovations and repositioning with a new name as Cypress Glen apartments. Property is an apartment development and 8,000-square-foot, two-story, freestanding commercial mixed-use building on 7.7 acres, constructed in 1953. Tzetzo Companies specializes in real estate development and management, diversified investment and capital allocation, and the father-and-son principals, Dimitri J. and Nicholas B. Tzetzo, also have their own real estate law firm.

6) Location: 10 Curtwright Drive, Amherst

Price: $2.95 million

Buyer: Butch Kreuz, through 10 Curtwright Drive LLC

Seller: Anthony J. Ragusa Jr., through The Walker Center LP

Planned Use: Investment. Property has been home to Ashton-Potter USA, a commercial printing company that makes stamps for both the United States and Canada. Ragusa owns The Advantage Company, Stereo Advantage, Tony Walker and the Walker Center retail plaza in Williamsville, as well as operations as 1955 Wehrle Drive, just down the street from the Curtwright property. Kreuz is the CEO of The Advantage Company, and took the opportunity to buy the property he had long been involved wit

7) Location: 80 Sonwil Drive, Cheektowaga

Price: $1.375 million

Buyer: Pete Wilson, through 80 Sonwil LLC

Seller: Anthony Manzella Jr. of Eggertsville, through 80 Sonwil Drive Inc.

Planned Use: Will still be occupied by Jim Manzella's Manzella Marketing Group and Totes Isotoner Corp. but plans for the warehouse portion are uncertain. Has been home to Anthony Manzella's Manzella Productions, a glove designer and manufacturer, and Jim Manzella's Manzella Marketing, a direct marketing firm. Wilson is president of Sonwil Distribution.

8) Location: 296 Main St., City of Tonawanda

Price: $1.12 million

Buyer: Sinatra & Co. Real Estate of Tonawanda, through 296 Main Group LLC

Seller: Gary J. Greco of Clarence, through 296 Main LLC

Planned Use: Investment. Property is a multi-family apartment building with 24 units. Part of larger deal with same selling group that also included $1.311 million purchase of 30 apartments at 560-574 South Transit Road in Lockport.

9) Location: Part of 205 Park Club Lane, Amherst

Price: $510,000

Buyer: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., through 199 Park Club Lane LLC

Seller: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., through 205 Park Club Lane LLC

Planned Use: Paper transfer of small amount of land to accommodate the new $7.2 million, 30,600-square-foot, one-story medical office building that Ciminelli is developing at 195 Park Club Lane. Property is part of Univera Healthcare's corporate headquarters property, which faces the Youngmann Expressway. Univera has a 10-year lease on the facility with Ciminelli.

10) Location: 202-206 Allen St., Buffalo

Price: $355,000

Buyer: Summer Fresh Logistics Inc.

Seller: Peter W. and Wayne J. Fowler

Planned Use: Uncertain. Home of Rust Belt Books and La Tee Da Cafe. Buyer could not be identified.

11) Location: 765 Hertel Ave., Buffalo

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Jollip LLC

Seller: Wayne Mertz, through Metalworks Group LLC

Planned Use: Uncertain. Property is currently home to Goergen Mackwirth Co., a 96-year-old custom metal fabrication and industrial contracting firm that operates throughout Western and upstate New York. Seller is the owner of Goergen Mackwirth. Buyer could not be confirmed but is registered to the home of Jeffrey Mertz, a family member and Goergen Mackwirth executive.

12) Location: 1472 Hertel Ave., Buffalo

Price: $290,000

Buyer: Nick Sinatra/Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, through Sunrise Estates of WNY LLC

Seller: Fiserv ISS & Co. and Ross T. Runfola as trustees

Planned Use: Investment and restaurant. Longtime home of Runfola's La Dolce Vita Italian restaurant in "Little Italy" area of Hertel. Two-story building, with 1,750-square-foot restaurant, also includes four apartments. Runfola retired after running the 8-year-old restaurant for more than six years.

13) Location: 18 St. Louis Place, Buffalo

Price: $280,000

Buyer: 18 St. Louis Place LLC

Seller: David B. Smith of Buffalo, through Pearl Block Inc.

Planned Use: Investment. Property is 6,000-square-foot multifamily apartment building, with two loft and five one-bedroom apartments. Seller is an attorney with an office across the street. Buyer could not be identified but is linked to a Canadian money management firm in London, Ont.

SOURCE: Erie and Niagara county clerks' offices, buyers, sellers and other records.