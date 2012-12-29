SORRENTINO, James F., Sr.

SORRENTINO - James F., Sr. December 27, 2012, beloved husband of Shirley Skeide Sorrentino; father of Michael (Lisa), Joseph (Ann), Kevin (Sue), Mrs. Andy (Angel) Bailey and the late James Sorrentino, Jr.; father-in-law of Karen Sorrentino; also survived by 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, 3000 Delaware Ave. at Tremont, Kenmore (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna) Sunday 3-7 PM and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church.