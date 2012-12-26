SCHAFFER, William C.

SCHAFFER - William C. December 25, 2012, beloved husband of Irene G. (nee Hooper); dear father of Carol (John) Tuchols, Patricia (David) Kisloski, William Jr. (Cindy) Schaffer and Karen Mang; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late Edgar Schaffer. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 335 Ontario St., Thursday 3-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10 AM at Elmlawn Cemetery, Delaware Ave. at Brighton. Please assemble at office. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.