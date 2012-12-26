Buffalo man critical with stab wound suffered on Christmas Eve

A Buffalo man is in critical condition in the Erie County Medical Center, where he is being treated for a stab wound suffered Monday night, Buffalo Police reported.

Carlos Stanley, 31, whose street address was not disclosed, was stabbed in the head in a parking lot outside a store along the 800 block of Broadway sometime around 10:30 p.m., police said today.

The stabbing remains under investigation, police said, while disclosing no other information today about the attack.