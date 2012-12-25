LOCAL NEWS  BRIEFS

Special Christmas Masses offered at area cemeteries

As they have done for some 30 years, Catholic priests will offer special Christmas Masses at 5:30 p.m. today and Thursday inside mausoleums at local Catholic cemeteries.

Today's services will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda, with Monsignor Francis G. Weldgen, former pastor of St. Christopher's Church in the Town of Tonawanda, presiding, and in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, with Monsignor Thomas J. Moran, pastor of St. Bernard Church in Youngstown.

Masses will be offered Thursday in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheektowaga.

***

Memorial to shooting victims planned for Peace Garden

BATAVIA – Friends of the Peace Garden near downtown will have a memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., for the remainder of the holiday season. Pink ribbons will adorn the trees, and a memorial to the tragedy will be placed in a glass-covered kiosk in the garden, a sliver of parkland between West Main Street and Tonawanda Creek.

"People feel helpless and a terrible sadness and need a place to go to express their feelings," said Barbara Toal, who supervises the year-old garden. The site was dedicated earlier this year and is marked with a large metal globe and flags of the U.S., Canada and a dozen other nations.

***

Science Museum readies week of ‘family fun' events

The winner of an autographed Mario Williams Buffalo Bills jersey will highlight a week of "family fun" at the Buffalo Museum of Science in the days between now and New Year's.

The museum, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, will offer "a variety of activities" in addition to its special exhibit, "The Science of Sports." Activities include "Kiddie Calisthenics" from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Hamlin Hall, where participants can "warm up for the ‘Science of Sports' exhibit with a variety of facilitated exercises and physical challenges and explore the biology and science behind them."

Others events scheduled are: "Subzero Science," from noon to 2 p.m. in Our Marvelous Earth, where museum staff will explore "how super-cold temperatures change the behavior and properties of materials in our world"; an invitation for guests to don their favorite team jersey from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and get an opportunity to enter to win Williams' jersey. The winner will be announced at 7 p.m. Extended Final Friday hours will keep the museum open until 9 p.m.

More information can be found online at www.sciencebuff.org.

***

Shea's is going nautical in bash planned for Jan. 26

Shea's Performing Arts Center will turn into "the SS Shea's" for an evening of food, cocktails, entertainment and raffles from 8 to midnight Jan. 26.

Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. For more information on the 21-and-over event, call 847-0850.