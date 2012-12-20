Former Orchard Park PTO treasurer, husband admit stealing funds

The former treasurer of the parent-teacher organization at Orchard Park Middle School and her husband have each pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny.

Elizabeth Losardo, 52, and Daniel Losardo, 45, of Manor Lane, Hamburg, face up to four years in prison when sentenced on March 27 by Erie County Judge Kenneth F. Case, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Between February 2011 and May 2012, the Losardos stole $29,532 from the organization’s bank account, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The Losardos have made full restitution.

Elizabeth Losardo was the organization’s treasurer from July 2010 through June 2012. Because of her position, she had access to the bank account, prosecutors said.

The two acted in concert with each other to steal the money, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A law enforcement official told The News in October that investigators believe that Elizabeth Losardo had an ATM card and that her husband may have used the card to make cash withdrawals.