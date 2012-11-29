Speeding on the Kensington leads to DWI for Cheektowaga man
State police said a Cheektowaga man was charged with his fourth drunken driving arrest during the last two decades, after he was pulled over on the Kensington Expressway for driving 72 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Mark Augugliaro, 48, was pulled over for speeding about 8 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said.
Afterward, he registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.09 percent, slightly over the legal limit, and was charged with driving while intoxicated, troopers said.
Augugliaro was ordered to appear in Buffalo City Court Dec. 10.
