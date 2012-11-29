Rebel ensemble performs at UB

The musicians of Rebel, Ensemble for Baroque music, pronounce their name “Re-BELL.” It is in tribute to the French Baroque composer Jean-Fery Rebel. But it does seem there is something revolutionary about this group, which explores the excitement of the past. The ensemble has performed with some of the world’s foremost musicians (including soprano Renee Fleming, at Carnegie Hall). It has been heard on “Performance Today” and “St. Paul Sunday” and, for 12 years, was in residence at Trinity Church, the historic church on Wall Street.

The group is sweeping into Slee Hall to present treasures from the 17th and 18th centuries. There will be music by Corelli, Vivaldi, Leclair, Handel, Boyce, Geminiani, Telemann and Mancini (that’s Francesco, not Henry).

The concert takes place at 7:30 tonight at Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus, Amherst. Admission is $20 at the door. For info, call 645-2921.

– Mary Kunz Goldman