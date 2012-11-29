POLICE & COURTS

Police working on leads? in beating of man, 96

Buffalo detectives continue to work on leads after a 96-year-old city man was seriously injured during a home invasion and robbery Saturday at his East Side residence.

Meanwhile, Levi Clayton continued to recuperate Thursday from multiple injuries he suffered, including a broken jaw, during the violent early evening attack.

Clayton, a well-known church deacon, has been upgraded from fair to good condition in Erie County Medical Center. Mayor Byron W. Brown said Thursday that investigators believe the three robbers who carried out the attack were well aware of what they could steal at the Longview Avenue home, where Clayton lives alone. The three males ruined two flat-screen televisions, tore walls in an apparent search for hidden money and stole jewelry, hunting rifles, shotguns and a some cash, police said.

Detectives are using enhanced surveillance footage taken during the attack and have information on the make and model of a vehicle that left the area after Clayton was beaten and robbed.

Police urged anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip call line at 847-2255.

-----

Driver charged in crash killing baby is freed on bail

The driver charged with causing the crash Tuesday that killed a 7-month-old baby girl was released from the Erie County Holding Center after $20,000 cash bail was posted Thursday afternoon, according to an attorney for the victim's family.

Danielle N. Kellogg, 24, of Brant, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after the collision at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on Route 20 in Brant took the life of Baylee Marie Dion.

Kellogg, whose SUV veered into the opposite lane, according to Erie County sheriff's deputies, had a prior conviction for driving while impaired in 2009.

Baylee's mother, Denise Hine, 31, of Hamburg, was released Thursday from Erie County Medical Center after being treated for injuries she suffered in the crash.

-----

Union official admits embezzling $39,000

An official with a local transportation union pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling $39,000 in union funds.

Joseph Grygorcewicz, 63, of Amherst, former secretary-treasurer of Local 1566, United Transportation Union Local, admitted stealing the money between late 2009 and early 2011.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito Jr. said Grygorcewicz had check-writing authorization – the union required two signatures on every check – and used it to cash checks with his signature and the forged signature of the union president. Ippolito said Grygorcewicz had paid back about $14,000 of the $39,000 he stole by the time union officials discovered the missing money. He faces a sentence of between six and 12 months in prison. Local 1566 represents local railroad workers.

-----

Two Buffalo men charged ?in assault injuring bouncer

Two Buffalo men who are relatives were charged Thursday with ganging up on a Pearl Street bouncer earlier this year, and one of the alleged attackers is accused of breaking the bouncer's leg.

Christopher D. Elmore, 27, and Sylvester Elmore, 51 – both of the same Potomac Avenue address and 6 feet, 230 pounds and 6 feet, 3 inches, 268 pounds, respectively – are accused of assaulting the bouncer after they were ejected at about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 5 from the Barcelona On Pearl bar, at 414 Pearl St., Buffalo police said.

Sylvester Elmore, charged with second-degree harassment, is accused of punching the bouncer in the face and pulling him down while his relative stomped on the man's right leg, police said. Christopher Elmore was charged with second-degree assault.

The bouncer, who was not identified in police reports, was treated in Erie County Medical Center for a fractured fibula, according to officers. Police did not say how the two Elmores are related.

-----

Female pedestrian hit ?along Ensminger Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Thursday at Ensminger and Millens roads, Town of Tonawanda police said.

Police Lt. Nick Bado said the victim was walking along Ensminger at about 5:30 a.m. and was crossing Millens when she was struck by a van making a turn. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene. The victim, whose name and age were not released, was treated in Erie County Medical Center; no charges were filed.

-----

Fire damages business, routs two from apartment

Fire caused $75,000 damage to a Forest Avenue business Thursday and routed an adult and child from an upstairs apartment, Buffalo fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was assisting the residents who lived above CWJ Lock & Key Shop at 183 Forest Ave., officials said.