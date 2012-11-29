AVINO, Emily Alice (Samardak)

Of Blasdell, entered into rest November 27, 2012. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Avino; devoted mother of Dianne (Edward) Roberts, Michael Avino (Nancy), Peter (Ellen) Avino and the late Philip Avino; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Peter and Ahafia (nee Rudyk) Samardak; also survived by three sisters, relatives and friends and predeceased by a sister and a brother. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lakeview on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com