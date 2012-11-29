Edward Nowak, photographer, radiology technician Jan. 14, 1923 – Nov. 27, 2012

Edward L. Nowak, former chief photographer at the University at Buffalo and head radiology technician at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, died Tuesday in his North Buffalo home. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, the fifth of 10 children of Polish immigrants, he attended Hutchinson-Central High School, where he studied photography and auto mechanics. He left school to help support his family and later earned his high school diploma and took college classes.

Mr. Nowak became an X-ray technician at Roswell Park in the 1950s and advanced to become a research photographer and head radiology technician. He joined the staff at UB in the mid-1960s and did the aerial photography to help map the North Campus in Amherst. He was chief photographer at UB throughout the administration of President Robert Ketter in the 1970s and took official photographs at all major university events. He retired in 1988. An award-winning photographer, he was a member of the Buffalo Science Museum Camera Club and a contributing member of the Polish Genealogical Society.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Angela A. Zeinz; two daughters, Constance and Cheryl; two sons, Ronald and Jeffrey; and a brother, Fred.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. today in St. Joseph-University Catholic Church, 3269 Main St.

