NAGY-HOFFMAN, Violet (Uhle)

November 26, 2012, devoted mother of the late Leonard G. (Carol) Nagy Sr.; loving grandmother of Leonard Jr., Robin, Robert, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; dear sister of Jane (late Ed) Kuzon; predeceased by a brother and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Violet will always be cherished and loved. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. No prior visitation.