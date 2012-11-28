LOCAL NEWS  BRIEFS

Residents advised to boil tap water and limit use

FREDONIA – The Chautauqua County Health Department advises residents to boil tap water and limit their water use while repairs are being made to the village water plant's treatment system.

The orders are expected to remain in effect until at least Saturday.

Health officials issued a boil water advisory Wednesday morning after a failure in a chemical feed pump at the plant caused the water to become cloudy.

Water plant operators then switched sources to keep additional substandard water from entering the system, drawing from the village's storage tanks and opening a connection to the City of Dunkirk's supply.

The volume of water from those sources is limited, however, and residents are urged to cut their water usage in half by limiting showers, shutting off running toilets and avoiding the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

All Fredonia Central School activities Wednesday night were canceled to save water.

***

Two changes in city codes discussed by Council

BATAVIA – The City Council, in its monthly conference session this week, discussed two changes in city codes that could become law next month.

One amends a law by allowing the revocation of licenses for peddling and soliciting.

The city clerk would be empowered to cancel a permit for any violation of a city ordinance or law. A public hearing will be held Jan. 14.

The other change is a proposed increase in fees for services.

New charges, the first increases in at least 15 years, will be $10 for tax searches, $20 for returned checks and $200 for a solicitor's permit, according to city officials.

The Council also closed three capital projects.

A new roof at the Bureau of Maintenance, a new Zamboni ice machine for the Falleti Rink, and landscaping along the Ellicott Street business section were completed earlier this year.

***

Winners in local cookoff will meet in showdown

The two winners in a local cookoff will jump out of the proverbial frying pan Sunday and into the firing line for contest finale showdown.

Local chefs Teddy Bryant of the traveling Lloyd Taco Truck and DJ Cook of Sample restaurant in Allentown will compete in the Nickel City Firing Line Finale after emerging as the winners of two previous cooking matches. Each chef will have 45 minutes to prepare an entree from ingredients in a mystery basket and a dessert featuring a secret ingredient in under 20 minutes. The chef with the highest score will be named the 2012 Nickel City Firing Line Champion.

The contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Artisans Kitchens and Baths, 200 Amherst St. The event will feature WBFO radio personality Bert Gambini and chef Mike Andrzejewski of Seabar restaurant as hosts.

The guest judges include Buffalo News restaurant critic Andrew Z. Galarneau; Buffalo Spree restaurant critic Julia Burke and chef Steven Gedra, owner of Bistro Europa on Elmwood Avenue.