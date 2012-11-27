RANNE, Theresa M.

RANNE - Dr. Theresa M. Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 26, 2012. Beloved mother of John Myers and Jeanne Myers; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Jay) Patel, John Myers, Joanna Dunn and Alexandra Myers; loving daughter of the late John R. and Millie (nee Fredo) Ranne; dear sister of Grace Nelson, John (Linda) Ranne and Joanna (Michael) Mead; also survived by relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com