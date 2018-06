ROMANYAK, Andrew

ROMANYAK - Andrew Of Marilla, NY. November 25, 2012. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Eschenbach) Romanyak; dear father of Mary Ann (Robert) Breidenstein, Andrew (Susan), Teresa (Anthony) Miranda and Michael (Dianne) Romanyak; also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Private funeral services. Arrangements by CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Mr. Romanyak was a veteran of WW II. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com