ZIGROSSI, Louise (Buttino)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 24, 2012, beloved wife of Dominic J. Zigrossi; devoted mother of Donn (late Karen) Zigrossi, Denise (John III) Zastempowski and Joanne T. Zigrossi; cherished grandmother of Dara (Ken) Brands, Beth (Thomas) Krawczyk and John Zastempowski, IV; fond great-grandmother of Tyler and Trevor; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Buttino; dear sister of Theresa Recckio, Tony (Suzanne) Buttino, late Pasquale (Dorothy) Buttino and the late Frank (late Nancy) Buttino; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Resurrection Church, Union & Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Blind Association of Buffalo, 295 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com