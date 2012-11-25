SITARSKI, Stella J.

SITARSKI - Stella J. Age 98, November 23, 2012, daughter of the late Stanley and Pauline Sitarski; sister of the late Helen Houck, Marianne Sitarski, Jean Dollinger, Jenny and Edward Sitarski; dear aunt of Marian (Andy) Sobieck, Larry (Tina) Dollinger; survived by great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing Tuesday from the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. (two blocks south of William St.) at 9:30 AM and in St. John Kanty R.C. Church at 10:00 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John Kanty Church or Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home.