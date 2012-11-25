BURKE, Marcia (Berg)

Died November 21, 2012 at Sister's Hospital after a brief illness. Marcia was the wife of the late attorney, Thomas Burke, and was the mother of Charles Bornstein, Peter Brant and Joanna Bergman. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Ash Brant; her brothers, Mike Berg (Jackie), Dr. Robert Berg (Siv) of California and dear friend Judith Judelsohn. Marcia was a friend to many, was the proud owner of the "Fripperie" and was an art, antiques and music enthusiast. Contributions may be made to The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and The Albright Knox Art Gallery. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.