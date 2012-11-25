Lake-effect snow falls on metro region

The metro Buffalo region has been hit with its first snow of the season, as the lake-effect band that blanketed the Southern Tier on Saturday moved in today.

The lake-effect snow that impacted he western portion of the Southern Tier on Saturday dropped as much as 5 inches in some places, said Kirk Apffel, a National Weather Service meteorologist at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Today, that band has moved north into the Buffalo area, which could get anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow through the evening hours, Apffel said.

“There might be some areas that get more or less than that,” Apffel added.

Monday may bring a few snow showers to the region with high temperatures in the upper 30s, he said. Likewise, Apffel said, Tuesday looks fair with a chance of rain or snow and highs in the mid-30s.