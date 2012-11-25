DUNLEAVY, Jennie G. (Bevilacqua)

Entered into rest on November 22, 2012 at the age of 92; wife of the late Robert J. Dunleavy; devoted mother of Jean (Jonathan) Fox and Joseph Dunleavy; loving grandmother of Patricia Fox, Diana Fox and Jonathan (Dr. Jennifer Dolan) Fox; dear sister of the late Mildred (Horace) Scinta, Rev. Dr. Joseph Bevilacqua and Rachel Bevilacqua: also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.) where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Activities Department of Schofield Residence, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Jennie was a waitress for many years who worked in Buffalo's finest restaurants. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com