Nov. 25-Dec. 2 / Niagara County faith-related events

Monday

PRAYER: The Healing Rooms of Buffalo Niagara is open to pray for anyone who needs physical, emotional or spiritual healing, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Potters House Christian Community Church, 723 Seventh St., Niagara Falls. No appointment or fee necessary. For more information, call 884-0048.

Tuesday

BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston. Study will focus on the Gospel of Matthew. For information, call 297-2668.

RECOVERY GROUP: 7:30 p.m. Wheatfield Community Church, 3571 Niagara Falls Blvd. Addiction Conquerors will offer a Life Recovery Group every week to those who are victims to any addiction. Rev. Pat Lavery, co-founder of the group, will lead. For information call 553-3794 or visit www.wheatfieldcommunitychurch.org.

Wednesday

DEVOTIONAL GROUP MEETING: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston. Upper Room discussion and devotional at 1 p.m.; Vespers at 6:30 p.m.; and "Orthodoxy 101," a meeting designed for those wishing to convert or learn more about the Orthodox faith, at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 297-2668 or email saintgeorgeorthodox@yahoo.com.

Thursday

GROUP DISCUSSION: 6:30 p.m. Mount Olive Lutheran Church. "Step One," an informal group gathers to discuss various faith-based topics. All are welcome. For information, call 434-8500.

