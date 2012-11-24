CONNER, Mary Ann (Walsh)

November 21, 2012, age 83, beloved wife of the late Richard S. Conner; dearest mother of Debra (Peter) Carr, Cynthia (late James) Oehler and the late Janice (Scott) Smith; loving grandmother of Heidi, Bridget, Steven and Cassandra. There will be no prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday in The Chapel of the Elms at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, at 12:00 Noon. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Conner's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com