In the clubs and under the radar

It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without reunion shows from some of our favorite Buffalo bands, now would it? There are a few that will be covered in next week’s Gusto, but for now, here’s one worth fighting off your post-Thanksgiving feast lethargy for.

BoBo, the delightful and delectable garage rock/punk band responsible for so many spirited late nights in the clubs during the latter ’90s, will regroup for a gig at 9 p.m. Saturday in Nietzsche’s (248 Allen St.). The Jimmer Phillips-fronted band – Buffalo’s own version of the Stooges and Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers rolled into one – will share the stage with Cowboys of Scotland, Warm Filament and Pink Tiger.

One might reasonably expect to see the crew from the old Continental in full representation on Saturday; $5 will get you in the door. Do a YouTube search for BoBo to get yourself in the mood. There’s some great footage from the band’s 2010 reunion show at Mohawk Place just a mouse click away.

Be scene

A few “Black Friday”-themed gigs compete for your attention tonight. At 9 p.m., Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), would love to help you forget your mall-related woes with an indie-rock bill featuring Bearhunter, On Beta and the Fairweathers.

Over in Allentown, Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar (253 Allen St.), presents Soulpatch at 10 tonight. The band specializes in the best alternative rock from the 1990s. So wear black. And Doc Martens are OK, too.

Nietzsche’s hosts a world beat double-bill tonight headlined by One World Tribe, with guests Mosaic Foundation. Show time is 10 p.m. Earlier, the no-cover 6 p.m. happy hour show will feature the Blue Roadhouse Family Band.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mohawk Place hosts the return of Lansing, Mich., power-pop band Cheap Girls, this time with our own Roger Bryan and the Orphans and Red Delicious sharing the bill; $8 will get you in the door.

Finally, Thursday marks the debut of a new series at the Central Park Grill (2519 Main St.). Thursday Night Blues with Anita West will find the revered 97 Rock and WBFO DJ hosting an evening of local blues bands and solo artists. The series kick-off starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, and will feature a performance by the killer soul-blues-R&B outfit Dive House Union.

Honoring Marley

Here’s an incredibly cool event you might consider bringing your kids to. Few artists have a more universal appeal than Bob Marley. I’ve personally witnessed the effect that this man’s brave, joyous and defiant music can have on younger listeners, and it’s an inspiring thing. There seems to be something about Marley’s music that transcends age, race, culture, geography, even time itself.

How fitting, then, that “One Love: A Living Arts Celebration of the Life and Music of Bob Marley,” taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Villa Maria College (240 Pine Ridge Road), will be an all-ages event. Headlined by the Marley Project, featuring Preach Freedom of Rusted Root, the show will also offer a Marley-based performance by the Villa Maria Improv Lab & Jazz Ensemble.

There will be art installations, animation and fashion presentations as well. Admission is free as a bird, appropriately. See you there.

