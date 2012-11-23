SHEWCHYN, Basil

SHEWCHYN SHEWCHYN - Basil November 21, 2012, beloved husband of Margaret (Lewandowski) Shewchyn;

dear son of the late Petro and Wara Szewczyszyn; loving brother-in-law of Carl (Penny) Lewandowski; godfather of Christine, Martin and Crystal; cherished friend of Lawrence Williamson; predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner of South Ogden), Monday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Panachyda Services, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM. Visitation Saturday from 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Online condolences at www buszkafuneralhome.com