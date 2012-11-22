Stove fire destroys Chautauqua County home

A grandmother and her grandson are without a home this Thanksgiving after a stove that wasn’t turned off caused their house to burn down Wednesday afternoon, Chautauqua County sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities received a report of a house fire on Hoag Road in Busti about 1:30 p.m. When firefighters from the Ashville Fire Department responded to the scene, the interior of the home was engulfed in flames, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. Eight other area fire companies responded to assist the firefighters.

Fire investigators quickly determined that a stove burner had been left on in the home, which officials described as a “total loss” that had to be immediately demolished.

The fire has been ruled accidental. The Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner and her grandson, whose identities were not provided.