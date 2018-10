A West Side man whose driver’s license has been suspended or revoked nearly 40 times was arrested yet again Tuesday after a traffic violation, Buffalo police said.

Luis M. Torres, of Bird Avenue, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. after police said he ran a red light at the intersection of Amherst Street and Delaware Avenue.

Torres was found to have no driver’s license, and police said he has had his license suspended or revoked 38 times.