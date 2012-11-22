In the Thicke of it

Robin Thicke got a serious jump on the whole pop stardom game. A musician by the age of 12, he had started writing and producing songs for pop and modern R&B artists by the time he was 16. By 21, his resume included songs placed on more than 20 gold and platinum recordings, from the likes of Christina Aguilera, Michael Jackson and Pink.

All of this was before he had even launched his own solo career, which turned out to be – you guessed it– an uber-successful jaunt that has earned the sultry R&B and pop-soul artist a devout international fan base.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Thicke will bring his Midas touch to the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo. Tickets are $74.50, $59.50 and $52.50; UB students can purchase balcony seating for $37 (box office). Visit www.UBCFA.org.

– Jeff Miers