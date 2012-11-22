Bulletin Board for Nov. 23

HOCKEY: Skate Great is offering daytime and evening learn to skate programs at Holiday Twin Rinks and Leisure Rinks. All ages are welcome. All classes begin the week of Nov. 26. Call 580-3458 or visit www.sk8gr8.com for dates and details.

TRACK & FIELD: The University at Buffalo will present a Learn by Doing clinic on Dec. 9 at noon at UB’s Alumni Arena for boys and girls in grades 7-12. Parents are welcome to observe at no charge. The focus of the camp is to teach the basic fundamentals of running, jumping, and throwing techniques, as well as basic plyometrics and drills that are typically used in track and field training. Students should come dressed for activity, and coaches may participate or observe. Cost is $150/team (girls and boys separate), $30/individual athlete with checks payable to “UB Foundation.” Contact Vicki Mitchell at 645-6815 or vam3@buffalo.edu.

