LOFTUS - Dorothy M.

November 19, 2012, wife of the late James H. Loftus; mother of Sally (Bill) Heim, Joan (late Anthony Pospichal) Loftus and J. Randall (Tami) Loftus, MD; grandmother of Rebekah (Mike) Eggers, Michelle and Michael Heim, James Ryan and Alexander Wayne Loftus; great-grandmother of Annsley, Gabrielle and Wyatt Eggers; sister of Gary (Nancy) Deppa and the late Grace Stegner; sister-in-law of Edward (Marge) Stegner; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at JOHN E. ROBERTS

FUNERAL HOME (AMHERST CHAPEL), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. at North Bailey. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 24 at 10 AM at The Chapel @ Cross Point, 500 Cross Point Parkway, Getzville, NY 14068. Friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the The Chapel @ Cross Point. Online condolences may be left at www.jerfh.com