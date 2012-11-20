Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news ...

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French philosopher and author Candide, born Francois-Marie Arouet on this date in 1694, "The best way to be boring is to leave nothing out."

***

Some Reasons To Be Thankful

To have another day to breathe

A chance to give and to receive

To see our children grow each day

Some time to rest, some time to play

To pass our plates, to ask for more

A country that is no longer at war

Abundant food on a groaning table

Oh yes, football, and even cable!

Another notch to use on your belt

Adorable grandchildren making hearts melt.

A family room with a family in it

All together for more than a minute

Warm loving feelings all through the day

Even when the weather is gray.

A huge turkey to feed a hungry group

And plenty left over to make delicious soup.

– Diana Notaro

***

HUMBUG! – The Shriners of Western New York present actor and television personality Mike Randall as Charles Dickens in "A Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Tickets are $10. For info, call 674-8666.

***

CRAFTS GALORE – More than 150 crafters and artisans will display their work in two buildings as St. Gregory the Great Church holds a craft show Friday and Saturday at 250 St. Gregory Court, Amherst, off Maple Road next to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2.

***

MAKING THE ROUNDS – When Santa isn't in his sleigh, you might find him riding the carved wooden horses for the next four Saturdays at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda.

Youngsters can visit with Santa during lunch, which starts at 11 a.m., then take part in festive crafts and games, enjoy hot chocolate and treats, and ride the carousel. Providing a special holiday performance at 1 p.m. this week will be Chuckles the Clown.

Cost is $10 including lunch, $5 for activities only. Reservations and payment for lunch are needed in advance. Call 693-1885 to register.

***

SOLID GOLD – Crash Cadillac will play everyone's favorite oldies as the Depew Polish Falcons Club holds its seventh annual Fall Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday in the club rooms at 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Doors open at 7. Admission is $15, which includes beer, pop and snacks. A cash bar is available. For reserved seating, call 984-1160.

***

STEPPING LIVELY – Registrations are needed by Monday for the fourth annual dance clinic for girls aged 6 to 14 sponsored by the Niagara University Danceline, which takes place on Dec. 16 on the NU campus.

Participants will learn new dance steps and a routine that they will perform with the Danceline that afternoon during halftime at the Purple Eagles men's basketball game in the Gallagher Center.

The clinic begins at 9:30 a.m. No prior dance experience is required. Fee is $35 and includes a Junior Danceline T-shirt, free admission to the game and a pizza party lunch. For a registration form, email Danceline coach Lisa Rivera at Lwasson@niagara.edu.

***

PUPPY LOVE – New York State Citizens Against Puppy Mills will benefit from Hounds for the Howlidays, a gathering for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Acqua restaurant, 2192 Niagara St. Tickets are $50 and are available by calling 681-3966.

***

email: olaffub@buffnews.com