On the Record / November 21, 2012

RealtyUSA President and CEO Merle Whitehead was selected to be inducted into the Certified Residential Broker Hall of Leaders at the Realtors National Convention in Florida.

Chiampou Travis Besaw and Kershner, an Amherst accounting firm, appointed Gregory Losi and Robert Petersen staff accountants. Both earned their master's degrees from the University at Buffalo.

Denise Bruch-Dunkleman was named a Top 100 Client Associate in Merrill Lynch's 2012 Service Quality Award Campaign. Bruch-Dunkleman is a registered senior client associate for the Siwiec, Ryan, Vita and Associates group in the firm's Buffalo office.

Kenmore Mercy Hospital was recently granted permission by the state Department of Health to proceed with plans for a $5.7 million project to build a new medical/surgical inpatient nursing unit geared toward orthopedic patients. Plans call for adding a second floor to the hospital's new emergency department, with construction to proceed simultaneously with the ER project. The 15,300-square-foot unit will include 24 private rooms, a visitors' lounge, a staff lounge and two nursing stations, and will offer physical therapy rehabilitation services.

The Volunteer Services Program at the Amherst Center for Senior Services was recently named the recipient of the Network in Aging's 2012 Program Award of Excellence. The award recognized the 1,686 seniors who are a part of the Volunteer Services Program at the Amherst Center for Senior Services, which was established in 1962. These seniors performed more than 96,490 hours of service in the community in 2011.

Flynn & Friends, a Buffalo advertising agency, has completed work on a new logo and tag line for Via Evaluation (formerly Ciurczak & Company). Via Evaluation was established in 1998 and provides evaluation, research, program development and reporting services to organizations serving high-risk populations.

